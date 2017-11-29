New Habitat Building

By
WGEL
-
The concrete slab has been poured for the Habitat For Humanity storage building located north of Casey’s on Harris Avenue. Behind the site is the new Moto Mart car wash, located along South Second Street at Washington Avenue. It has not opened yet.
Bond County Habitat For Humanity has a construction project underway in Greenville, but it’s not a house.

Eric Watterson, chairman of the Habitat board, told us the project is right behind the Casey’s on Harris Avenue. The building is a storage facility, which will be used to store construction supplies and tools. A work day will be held Saturday to raise the walls on the structure.

Click below to hear more:

For the upcoming Saturday work days to be successful, volunteers are needed, according to Watterson. Everyone is welcome to help. Experience is not a requirement.

Click below to hear his comments:

Work will begin Saturday at about 9 a.m. The site is at the intersection of South Second Street and Washington Avenue.

More information is available on the Bond County Habitat For Humanity’s Facebook page.

Several other businesses have projects underway throughout Greenville…

An addition is being constructed at Tobacco Unlimited, located at the intersection of Prospect Drive and South Rt. 127.
The new Domino’s location is now open on the southwest corner of the intersection of Bowman Industrial Drive and South Rt. 127. Two other storefronts remain to be filled in the building. The new Domino’s is directly west of the old location.
Dave’s Greenlight Auto Sales will be in a new building in the near future. The project continues along South Fourth Street, north of Greenville Bowl.
The new drive-through at Watson’s Drug Store will be opening soon. It is located on the south side of the building in downtown Greenville. Once opened, the public will access the drive-through off Third Street and exit at the alley.
