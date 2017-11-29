New Habitat Building

Bond County Habitat For Humanity has a construction project underway in Greenville, but it’s not a house.

Eric Watterson, chairman of the Habitat board, told us the project is right behind the Casey’s on Harris Avenue. The building is a storage facility, which will be used to store construction supplies and tools. A work day will be held Saturday to raise the walls on the structure.

For the upcoming Saturday work days to be successful, volunteers are needed, according to Watterson. Everyone is welcome to help. Experience is not a requirement.

Work will begin Saturday at about 9 a.m. The site is at the intersection of South Second Street and Washington Avenue.

More information is available on the Bond County Habitat For Humanity’s Facebook page.

