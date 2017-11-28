Meeting in special session Monday morning, the Greenville Public Library Board hired a new library director.

Jo Keillor will replace recently-retired director Mike Westbrooks.

Keillor, a Greenville native, will begin her new duties on January 1. She is very familiar with the library. She’s worked there part time for six years. She said it was one of her places as a child. Jo said she would like to increase programs offered at the library and welcomes input from the public.

Jo Keillor is a graduate of Greenville High School and Greenville College.

She was a library clerk and administrative assistant at Lincoln Trail College, an administrator in the Bunker Hill school district and has recently been an adjunct instructor at Greenville University.

Keillor is the daughter of Joyce and the late Leonard Keillor of Greenville.