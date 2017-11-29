Original Musical At Greenville FCC

The dramatic holiday musical, “A Gift Beyond Reason,” will be presented at the Greenville First Christian Church this weekend.

The show was created by Richard Young and Jason Fishburn, worship arts pastor at the church.

Fishburn said Greenville resident Richard Young had an idea about a script for a Christmas production. The characters in the drama are “speculative characters”, meaning they are not in the Bible. Fishburn and Young wrote seven songs for the production. The story is retold from the perspective of five characters, talking about their encounters with Mary and Joseph and the Baby Jesus.

Click below to hear more:

The main characters in “A Gift Beyond Reason” are a Roman soldier, an orphan girl, a census taker, a donkey merchant and an Egyptian window.

The musical will be performed during regular First Christian Church services at 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.