Primary Election Filing Update

Only one person filed petitions at the Bond County clerk’s office on Tuesday for a county office.

Vicki J. Ellsworth of Greenville is a candidate in the Republican party for county clerk and recorder.

Candidate petitions will be accepted at the county clerk’s office through Monday.

Through the first two days of filing, county office candidates are Ellsworth and incumbent Meg Sybert, Democrat, for clerk and recorder; Mark Robertson, Republican, and Melissa Marti, Democrat, for county treasurer; and James Leitschuh, Republican, for county sheriff.

Bond County Resident Judge

The position of Bond County resident circuit judge will be on the ballot in 2018.

Current resident judge John Knight has told the state court administrative office he is retiring. Elected to the position in 2000, Knight was re-elected in 2006 and 2012. His current six-year term ends next year.

Christopher Bauer, current Bond County state’s attorney, filed petitions Tuesday with the Illinois State Board of Election to be a Democratic candidate for the judge position in the Third Circuit.

Bauer has been state’s attorney since 2000 and his current four-year term ends in 2020.

Superintendent of Schools

The regional superintendent of schools in the 3rd district will be elected in 2018.

Through Tuesday, the only candidate for the position was Julie Wollerman, a Democrat, from Bingham.

The 3rd District is comprised of Bond, Fayette, Montgomery, Effingham and Christian counties. Its main office is in Vandalia.

State Senate Candidates

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, four men have filed as Republican candidates for the 54TH District Senate seat held by Kyle McCarter.

Among the four is George Barber of Greenville.

The other three are Rafael Him from New Baden, Benjamin Stratemeyer of Centralia and Jason Plummer from Edwardsville.

McCarter is not seeking re-election.

In the 107th Illinois House District, the only candidate, through Tuesday, was Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City, a Republican.

The current representative in the district, John Cavaletto, is not running for another term.