SJH Oncology Wellness Program

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is pleased to introduce a new Oncology Wellness Program for patients undergoing cancer treatments. Oncology Rehab is therapy for anyone diagnosed with cancer, whether it is for pretreatment, during or after chemotherapy or radiation, and after surgery.

Patients enrolled in the program start with an evaluation session, which includes standardized tests based on patient symptoms and diagnosis. A customized program is then developed for each patient. Each program consists of exercises to be performed with a therapist at the hospital, as well as exercises that can be performed at home. Patients also receive lifestyle education about healthier sleep habits, energy conservation, pain management, nutrition, general safety and swelling control.

Some of the many benefits related to Oncology Rehab are reduction in pain and weakness, increased energy levels, help managing depression and anxiety, weight management, and many other issues. Exercise can be very safe and effective when seeing a Therapist or Therapist Assistant trained in treating oncology patients. Many studies have shown the benefits of exercise. One study found through the combination of exercise and chemotherapy a tumor reduced in size by 150 percent.

A physician referral is required for the Oncology Wellness Program. A referral for Physical Therapy is needed for general oncology rehab. An Occupational Therapy referral is needed for those with hand/wrist problems, lymphedema, or issues with activities of daily living. A referral is needed for Speech Therapy when there are signs of memory concentration, swallowing or speech issues. A referral for audiology is recommended for hearing, tinnitus, and balance concerns.

Call Outpatient Rehab Services at (618) 651-2720 to make an appointment to be evaluated by a provider.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.