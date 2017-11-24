Update On Tuesday’s Fatal Accident

Illinois State Police released additional information about the accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday in which two people lost their lives and from which another person died from injuries. Thursday, November 23, Vivian Vu, a 19 year-old female from Joplin, Missouri, died from injuries sustained in the accident. A St. Louis hospital doctor pronounced her dead at about 12:40 p.m. Vu was a passenger in a 2016 Chevy Express van.

According to updated preliminary investigation information, a 53 year-old male driver of a truck-tractor semitrailer was southbound on Interstate 55 at milepost 27.5 near Hamel, traveling at a high rate of speed. Traffic was slowed due to construction just south of this location. The semi struck the rear of a 2010 Kia Forte throwing it off the roadway to the right, fatally injuring 17 year-old Madisen N. Bertels, the driver of the car, and 20 year old Hailey Joann Bertels, sisters from Staunton. A third passenger from the Kia is currently in critical condition in a St. Louis hospital. They were all wearing seat belts. After striking the Kia, the semi truck continued south striking six other slowed or stopped vehicles causing injuries.

A total of twelve people were injured and taken to area hospitals.

Two of the twelve people injured sustained life threatening injuries and one of those, Vivian Vu, has since died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.