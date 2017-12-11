101 Families Served Through Toys For Joy

The 28th annual Bond County Toys For Joy distribution was Friday at the First Presbyterian Church.

A total of 255 children from 101 families were served.

The program’s success can be attributed to donations of toys, money and other items from the public and the efforts of the Toys for Joy committee and volunteers. Committee members said the response of donations from the community was very good once again this year.

In addition to a major toy, each child can receive socks, underwear, gloves, hats and books.