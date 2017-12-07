2017 Illinois Deer Season Totals

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, preliminary figures from this year’s shotgun deer season show Illinois hunters bagged more than 80,000 deer, about 500 more than last year.

Hunters in Jackson County, in southern Illinois, got the most, about 2,300, nearly 200 more deer than the traditional leader Adams County making Jackson County the states new deer hunting capitol.

Hunters in Fayette County harvested 1544 deer, 872 in Effingham County, 658 in Bond County, and 790 in Montgomery County.

All totals reflect increases over last year.