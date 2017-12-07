2018 Congressional Candidates

United States representatives must run for re-election every two years to continue to serve.

Incumbents John Shimkus of Collinsville and Rodney Davis of Taylorville are seeking new terms. Both are Republicans.

Davis is in the 13th District, which includes the Bond County townships of Shoal Creek, LaGrange and Mulberry Grove.

Shimkus serves the rest of Bond County in the 15th District.

Both U.S. representatives have no opposition in the March primary.

Running as Democrat’s in Davis’ 13th District are Erik Jones of Edwardsville, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield and Jon Ebel from Urbana.

In the 15th District, Democrat candidates are Carl Spoerer of Mahomet and Kevin Gaither of Charleston.