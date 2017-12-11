230 Food Baskets Distributed

The annual Bond County Holiday Canned Food Drive food basket distribution was Saturday.

Becky Blackburn, an organizer for the program, said approximately 230 boxes of food were given out at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church.

The baskets included donations from the local Scouting For Food Program along with donations from residents, either individually or through churches and organizations.

Blackburn said each basket contained many food items including an entrée’, a pound of hamburger, hot dogs, peanut butter and jelly, vegetables, fruit, and spaghetti.

Assisting with food basket distribution were volunteer firemen from Bond County fire districts.