BNB Recognizes President Stroud

As they wind down their 150th anniversary celebration, Bradford National Bank hosted the December Business After Hours, sponsored by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

During the evening, the bank presented a slide show of all of the events and activities they have been involved with during the year, before making a very special presentation to Bradford National Bank president Doug Stroud. Randy Alderman, vice president of marketing, said, “It has certainly been a busy year at Bradford National Bank with all of the events we sponsored and supported, all of the construction at our main campus in Greenville, and of course our 150th anniversary celebration. So tonight’s program is the last official event in what has been an exciting year for us.”

“In our bank’s history, we have had nine presidents, and most of them are represented on our back wall,” Alderman said. “Earlier this year, we found a picture of Myrtle T. Bradford and we have proudly displayed that picture on an easel in the lobby of the bank. Unfortunately, we have yet been unable to locate photos of Samuel Bradford and Nancy Rogers Bradford.”

“Even though our wall of presidents remains incomplete, tonight the staff of Bradford National Bank would like to add one more picture to the wall. So please join us as we unveil the portrait of Doug Stroud, the ninth president of Bradford National Bank.”

Stroud, who was unaware of the presentation, said, “I’m honored to be recognized by the staff and incredibly humbled to serve as president of Bradford National Bank. I was completely surprised by the presentation and consider it one of the nicest gestures of my professional career. It’s unbelievable to be included on a wall with some of Greenville’s most distinguished bankers.”

During his comments, Stroud said the banks 150th anniversary celebration has made this a year “especially exciting for Bradford National Bank.” He said, “It’s really unique to have one bank with the same name in basically the same location and with local ownership stay in business for 150 years. We are now the 10th oldest bank in Illinois.” He added, “We invest our time and efforts right here at home and do a great job supporting local businesses, events, and organizations.”

Stroud concluded, “I just want to thank all of the employees and customers that made 2017 such a memorable year for us.”

New Business Announced

Also at the Business After Hours, Liz Wiley and Eileen Hathaway announced that they had purchased the former Coast to Coast building in downtown Greenville and would be opening an art co-op in the very near future. They said, “We looked at several towns in Illinois and as we drove through Greenville, we were struck with how quaint and beautiful this town is. You have a real treasure here and we are looking forward to opening our business and getting involved in all of the wonderful activities in Greenville.”

Bond County CEO Class

Also during the program, Kaitlynn Smith, representing the Bond County CEO class, discussed their class project, the Home, Outdoor, & More Expo, which will be held January 13 and 14, 2018 at the American Farm Heritage Museum. They are currently looking for exhibitors for the show. Interested parties should visit www.bondcountyceo.com.