Board Of Adjustments Variance Requests

At a recent meeting of the Greenville Board of Adjustments, a variance request from Dr. Carol Hurley was approved.

She wants a variance on the size of a garage along Forest Lane.

A second hearing was held on a variance request from Pinnacle Sign Group on behalf of Greenville University.

The applicant seeks permission to place small parking signs at parking lots on the university campus.

The 14 signs have already been erected on city right of way, according to City Manager Dave Willey.

City staff recommended the request be turned down and the board of adjustments unanimously followed that recommendation.

Both board of adjustment decisions will go to the city council on December 12 for its consideration. If the council follows the recommendation on the parking lot signs, the university will have to remove them.