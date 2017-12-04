Bond County Recognizes State Bicentennial

At noon Monday, a ceremony was held on the west side of the courthouse lawn, to begin Bond County’s commemoration of the 200th birthday of the state of Illinois.

John Coleman, chairman of the Bond County’s Bicentennial Committee, was master of ceremonies.

Bond County Board Chairman Howard Elmore read a special proclamation. Click below to hear a portion of it:

Coleman said the year-long state birthday party is under the direction of the Illinois Bicentennial Commission, which provided flags to the counties. He said counties were asked to place the flag in a prominent place that was significant to the county’s history.

Click below to hear his comments:

Bond became a county before Illinois became a state in 1818.

Coleman reported the county elected two delegates to the state constitutional convention at Kaskaskia, Thomas Kirkpatrick and Samuel Morse. He added that brothers from Ripley offered the state land for the capitol, but it was decided Illinois’ first capitol would be at Kaskaskia.

At Monday’s ceremony, attended by several citizens and all five members of the county board, Kevin Kaegy gave the invocation, Norman and the Nomads sang, and veterans from AMVETS Post 140 raised the Illinois Bicentennial Flag.