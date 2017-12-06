Bradford National Bank Holiday Giving

Although Bradford National Bank has a history of donating to many organizations in the markets they serve, those efforts are kicked is up a notch during the holidays, and this year is no different with the bank and its employees contributing to many worthwhile causes.

In Highland, the staff is collecting donations for the Angel Fund serving the Highland School District.

In Marine, employees are once again collecting for Q’s Crew and the local food pantry.

In Greenville, the bank has collections for Toys for Joy, the Bond County Restore Network, Military Moms, and the Bond County Food Pantry.

Additionally, main bank employees learned that there was a need for blankets and pillows for area senior citizens so they immediately went into action and purchased a large supply of both items and delivered they to the BCMW offices for distribution to those in need.

Besides making contributions to local organizations, the bank is also sponsoring a number of events over the holidays.

In Greenville, the bank is once again sponsoring the train rides for the North Pole Express at the American Farm Heritage Museum and was a sponsor of Coming Home For Christmas—A Christmas Story. In Highland, the bank sponsored the Cookie Walk and in Marine, sponsored Santa in the Park.

In addition to these activities, many Bradford employees are ringing the Salvation Army Bell.

BNB’s annual Christmas Open House will be held bank-wide December 18-23, with refreshments served in the lobby of all locations.

Go Local

On December 13-15, Bradford employees will be going local—shopping at local merchants for the holiday season. BNB employees will take selfies shopping at local stores, whether it be for Christmas presents or purchasing goods for everyday use.

The average consumer will spend over $800 on gifts, decorations and other festive items. If a portion of that spending is done locally, it will help boost the locally owned mom and pop shops and keep those dollars working in the local economy. Studies show that $68 of every $100 spent locally, stays locally.

Bradford National Bank encourages everyone to shop local when possible this holiday season.