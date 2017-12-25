Bread Making Workshop For Youth

Area youth between the ages of 8 and 18 are invited to attend a bread making workshop on January 15 through 4-H (membership is not required). The workshop will have two sessions, one started at 10 a.m. and one starting at 10:30 a.m. They will wrap up at noon and 12:30 respectively. The workshop is in the cafeteria at All Saints Academy in Breese.

Advance registration is required, and space is limited. The cost to participate is $3 for active 4-H members and $5 for those not in 4-H. Payment must be received no later than January 10. Registration is available online at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw or by calling 618-526-4551 prior to January 10.

For more local For more local University of Illinois Extension information, follow us on Facebook @bcjmwu23 or @clintonIL4h.