Casey’s Store Coming To Mulberry Grove

The Mulberry Grove Village Board met Monday. A proposal from Casey’s General Stores was unfurled showing a proposed site plan for a Casey’s Store in Mulberry Grove. The building site will be at the intersection of Rt. 40 and Maple Street on the south side of Rt. 40 and west of Maple Street. The proposed 40’ x 100’ store will be one of the largest in the area offering ten pumps for cars and a semi-truck fueling station. The Mulberry Grove Zoning Board will meet soon to discuss the proposal and make a recommendation to the Village Board. Approval of the proposal is expected to be returned to Casey’s before the end of the year.

The board received three bids to replace two garage doors in the Village Hall. They accepted the bid from Kent Durbin for $3,490.00 for installation of two doors with three windows each.

The board approved a proposal from HMG, in the amount of $28,000.00, for oiling and chipping village streets, white rock, culvert repairs, traffic signs, and upkeep of equipment.

Board members passed a tax levy of $46,640.00 for the fiscal year May 1, 2017 – April 30, 2018.