Central High Senior Killed In Crash

A teen from Bartelso died Monday, about 7:30 a.m., in a two-car accident just southeast of Germantown, on Illinois Rt. 161, near Shoal Creek Road. According to Illinois State Police, Avery Crist, age 17, was eastbound on Rt. 161 in a Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control and his car spun out on the wet road, crossed into the westbound lane, and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by another 17 year-old boy with a 14 year-old girl in the front passenger seat. Police say Crist was not wearing his seatbelt and the Clinton County Coroner pronounced him deceased at the scene. The two teens in the Cavalier were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and then to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Breese Central Community High School Superintendent Kevin Meyer said Crist was a senior at Breese High School and was on the school’s football team. He was on his way to school when the accident occurred. Meyer said the school is providing support for several of Crist’s family members who also attend Breese High School and grief counselors are available to students.