Christmas Eve At Greenville 1st Baptist Church

Everyone in the community is invited to attend First Baptist Church of Greenville for a Christmas Eve service based on the themes of hope, peace, love, and joy called “The Star: A Journey to Christmas,” at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 24.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or so the old song goes. Yet it doesn’t always feel that way – the hectic holiday schedule, family pressures, and emotional wounds are just a few reasons. But First Baptist Church sees the Christmas season as one that offers a unique opportunity to experience God’s love and grace in the midst of real life. Just like that first Christmas when Mary and Joseph took the long trip to Bethlehem and the Savior of the world was born in an unexpected way, God shows up surprisingly in our lives today and in ways we often least expect on our journeys.

“Jesus’ anticipated yet still unexpected birth changed everything, and gives us hope and peace even today. This Christmas, First Baptist Church wants to help you and your family, friends, and neighbors celebrate the coming of the true Light of the World! Celebrate with us on Christmas Eve as we take an incredible journey to Christmas together!” said The Rev. David S. Bilyeu, lead pastor.

In a season often marked by frenzied busyness, it is also an opportunity to set aside time to prepare our hearts for the coming of Christ. This service is designed to help us place our focus on a far greater story than our own – the story of following the true Light of the world.

With cookies and hot cocoa, lighting of the Advent wreath and the Christ candle, candlelight carols, and an inspiring message: “The Star: A Journey to Christmas,” this event is the perfect opportunity for families throughout the community to come together to celebrate this special night in a meaningful way.

First Baptist Church of Greenville is an American Baptist Church located at 218 E. South Ave. in Greenville. For more information, call (618) 664-1062.