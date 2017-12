The City of Greenville is seeking residents with an interest in serving on boards or committees.

There are 6 vacancies at this time.

Two are on the Board of Adjustments and one vacancy exists on the Cemetery Board, Plan Commission, Tourism Committee and Police Pension Board.

Anyone wanting to be considered for a position should contact City Manager Dave Willey or any of the city council members, Jes Adam, Mike Heath, Kyle Littlefield, John Gillard and Alan Gaffner.