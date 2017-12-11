City Preps Compost For Spring Use

The leaf vacuuming program in the City of Greenville will come to an end this week. Leaves collected through that program are taken to a pile in the Wolf Industrial Park. Greenville Public Works Director Bill Grider was on that scene Friday, turning the compost pile.

Grider told WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin the compost has good nutrients in it and is beneficial to soil and plants. Grider said they turn the piles about once a month to keep it oxygenated. The process keeps bacteria, which breaks down the material, alive. The temperature inside the pile climbs to about 150 degrees and on a cold day like Friday, the process generated a lot of steam, as you can see in the photo above.

Grider said starting April 1 citizens will be able to pick up as much compost as they want from the city’s Public Works Department. Distribution is typically held on Wednesday and Friday.

Click below to hear their conversation:

Grider said the pile the city has now will produce about 300-400 cubic yards of compost. He said there is always a great response to the free compost program and estimates that it will be gone in about three weeks.