Civil Air Patrol At Greenville Airport

Friday marked the 76th anniversary of the Civil Air Patrol, the civilian volunteer auxiliary of the US Air Force. The Greenville Airport hosted the Civil Air Patrol Saturday.

Lieutenant Colonel Paul Hertel told WGEL the group is made up of cadets age 12 to 21 and adult members over the age of 18. Adults help mentor the cadets and teach them many skills.

Cadet Braelyn Proksha, age 14, of Breese, has been involved in the Civil Air Patrol for almost three years. She told us benefits of the program include leadership skills, character development, integrity, confidence, and becoming a better person.

16 year old Cadet Nigel Hill, of Belleville, is approaching his first anniversary of work with the Patrol. He said his goal is to get into the US Air Force, but even if that doesn’t work out, he said he’s still benefited from being part of the organization.

Hertel said the group was conducting a practice mission at the airport Saturday. He also said there are a few local residents involved in the group and there is some interest in forming a Civil Air Patrol squadron at the Greenville Airport.

For more information on the Civil Air Patrol and the potential Greenville squadron, contact Lieutenant Colonel Paul Hertel at 618-792-8556 or phertel@ilwg.cap.gov.