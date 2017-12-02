Clinic Days Expanded With Prairie Heart Institute of Illinois

HSHS Holy Family Hospital continues to expand health care services offered in Greenville so that area residents do not have to travel far for the care they need.

In September, Holy Family Hospital first welcomed Dr. Scott Marrus of Prairie Cardiovascular to the Greenville area. Dr. Marrus began offering clinic hours for area residents one day a week, in addition to clinic hours offered by Dr. Robert Trask, Dr. Shailesh Nandish and Dr. Himanshu Pathak, also of Prairie Cardiovascular. Now, HSHS Holy Family Hospital is pleased to announce that Dr. Marrus has expanded his clinic hours to two days a week, bringing the number of days that cardiologists are available locally to four days a week.

Brian Nall, HSHS Holy Family Hospital President and CEO, shared what this means to Greenville area residents. “We are pleased that we are able to offer more opportunities for people with cardiovascular issues to continue seeing a local cardiologist while having the support of advanced cardiac care through Prairie Heart Institute. We are proud of our partnership with Prairie and will continue to expand services as needed to allow area residents to have the advanced heart care services they need close to home.”

For more information or to arrange to see a Prairie cardiologist, call Prairie Heart Institute at HSHS Holy Family Hospital at 217-757-6120.

For more information about PHII, visit their web site at prairiefirst.com. For more information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit the hospital’s web site at hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.