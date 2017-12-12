Clinton County Man To Prison

An Albers man recently pled guilty to one of many charges against him in Clinton County Circuit Court and received time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Gary Walthes, 39, was given 25 years in state prison for the Class X felony offense of armed violence. He will receive credit for 629 days served in jail and upon completion of his sentence he will be on mandatory supervised release for 3 years.

The defendant was involved in an armed standoff with Clinton County Sheriff’s Department detectives at his Albers home on March 11, 2016.

The officers were at Walthes’ house to serve a search warrant, as there was suspicion he was allegedly growing cannabis plants.

After the detectives were allowed into the house by a child, they came upon Mathes hiding in a room, and he allegedly aimed a gun at them and pulled the trigger but the gun did not fire.

The officers left the house and a short time later noticed greenish smoke coming from the chimney. A fire department was called. Minutes later, Walthes walked out of the house and was arrested.

A search of the house led to the discovery of cannabis plants, according to police.

As part of the plea negotiations, the state dismissed other charges against Walthes, including attempted murder, attempted aggravated battery, production of cannabis plants and obstructing justice.