County Board Announces Openings

In their meeting Tuesday evening, the Bond County Board announced an opening on the Smithboro Fire Protection District Board. Bryon Touchette has been recommended to fill that unexpired term, ending April 30, 2018.

The board also announced openings on the University of Illinois Extension Board. Sue Backs, Dennis Lingley, and Wes Pourchot have been recommended for reappointment to those terms, ending June 30, 2018.

Board members also discussed replacing the chairs in the county courtroom. Following discussion, they decided to explore the cost of having the existing chairs reupholstered.