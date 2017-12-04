County Board Candidates

Monday was the final day for candidates to file petitions for the March 20 primary election.

Three Bond County Board positions are up for election and there are four candidates. There are no primary races.

In Board District 2, there are candidates for each party.

The most recent filing was by Republican Thomas R. Theiss of rural Greenville. The other candidate is incumbent Democrat Gerald Lee “Spanky” McCray of rural Greenville.

Two incumbents filed for the other two county board seats.

Wesley Pourchot of rural Greenville filed for re-election in District 4 and Howard Elmore of Greenville is seeking another term in District 5.

Both are Democrats.