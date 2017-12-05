County Board Covers Many Topics

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Bond County Board addressed a request from Jody Harris, operator of the 3rst Place Bar and Grill, along Rt. 127 south of Greenville, to adjust hours of operation.

Using the City of Greenville’s liquor ordinance as a guide, the county board set the hours for Class A liquor license holders at 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday, 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Class A license is for the retail sale of alcohol.

Highway Superintendent Jeremy Pestle presented the board recommendations from the bid letting for road materials to be used by the county and townships.

He said not much slag rock will be used due to its price. About three years ago it was around $14 a ton and the recent bid was between $20 and $21.

Pestle gave an update on the county bridge project on New Douglas Road.

He said paving, binding the pavement, installation of guardrail and seeding could possibly be done this week, weather permitting, and there may be a chance the bridge could open next week.

The board approved the use of two interns from Greenville University to help at the highway department. They will work in January during their break.

Both are engineering students and will be paid $10 per hour. Pestle reported they will assist with the bridge inspections.

Board members had a discussion with State’s Attorney Chris Bauer about the need for ethics, sexual harassment, Title 6 and identification protection policies that are mandated by state law.

Work will proceed on them. It was pointed out the county will have to appoint an ethics officer.

Another discussion involved an ordinance to govern raffles and poker runs. State’s Attorney Bauer will be looking closer into it and eventually bring a proposal to the board.