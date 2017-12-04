County Primary Candidates

With the petition filing deadline past, each major party in Bond County will have a candidate for the three county offices.

There are no races in the primary to be held on March 20. The general election is November 6 of next year.

Candidate for county position include, for county clerk incumbent Democrat Meg Sybert and Republican Vicki Ellsworth, for sheriff Republican James Leitschuh and Democrat Douglas Lawrence, and for treasurer Republican Mark Robertson and Democrat Melissa Marti.

All are from the Greenville area except for Lawrence, who lives in rural Keyesport.