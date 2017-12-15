DeMoulin Museum Update

The DeMoulin Museum in Greenville has moved to a new location and will reopen in February.

It is now located at the corner of Prairie and South streets in the former Cental Christian Church building.

John Goldsmith, curator of the museum, said the new location should be open the weekend of February 23-25. Crews have been repairing and paying the new facility. Goldsmith said their main goal has been to maintain the integrity of the building. He also said one of the benefits of the new museum is additional space, which will allow for several new displays.

Click below to hear his comments:

Goldsmith said the baptismal that came with the building has found a new home with the Columbus Baptist Church.

Recently, the DeMoulin Brothers factory presented a donation to the museum. It is the first of a three-year commitment of financial support. Giving the check to Goldsmith was Don Adamski, president and CEO at the factory and also chairman of the museum board.

The factory does not operate the museum, which is a separate not-for-profit entity. Goldsmith said representatives of the factory and museum work well together.