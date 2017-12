The Factory Theatre Hour returns to the stage Sunday with a special Christmas episode of its live comedy show.

The program begins at 7:30 p.m. All of the comedy is written and performed by college students and community members from the Greenville area.

The Factory Theatre is near the intersection of Harris Avenue and Elm Street in Greenville. Tickets at the door are $3 per person.

Those unable to attend can visit The Factory Theatre Hour podcasts on iTunes.