Fatality Confirmed in I-55 Accident

Illinois State Police have reported a fatality from the ten-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Interstate 55 near Rt. 143.

Police say they were notified by the medical staff at Saint Louis University Hospital that 62 year old Pauline McKinney, from Livingston, IL, was pronounced deceased at approximately 6:34 PM Monday.

McKinney had been air lifted from the crash scene to Saint Louis University Hospital. Two other motorists were airlifted from the scene to Saint Louis area hospitals also. Their conditions are listed as serious at this time.

This crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.