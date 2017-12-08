FNB Earns Five Star Status

The First National Bank was recently awarded a 5-Star rating from Bauer Financial, Inc. for the fourth quarter of the year. This is the 111th consecutive quarter that FNB has achieved that status. The 5-Star rating, the highest given by Bauer, indicates that The First National Bank has at least twice the capital that regulators require, is profitable, and has kept its delinquent loans in check.

FNB President Mike Radliff expressed the bank’s pride in the string of high ratings from Bauer Financial, Inc. “This affirms the commitment our employees, officers, and directors make each day to our customers. Receiving Bauer’s 5-Star rating every quarter since 1990 reflects the quality of banking services we offer to the communities we serve.”

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Bauer Financial Inc. has been analyzing and reporting on the financial condition of the nation’s banking industry since 1983. Each bank and credit union is required to file a detailed financial report with federal regulators four times a year. Bauer Financial obtains this data in its raw form from the government. Upon completion of a thorough analysis, a star-rating is assigned based on a scale of zero to five stars.

The First National Bank, founded in 1865, has three locations in Vandalia and branches in Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove and Greenville.