Fundraiser For GES Milk, Lunches

The Greenville High School Class of 1993 will be celebrating its 25th reunion in 2018, and class members are asking you to help give back to current students.

The class is conducting a fundraiser to pay off all Greenville Elementary School student lunch debts and all kindergarten milk accounts in the negative.

Denise Renfro, 1993 graduate of Greenville High School, said the goal is to collect enough money by the end of the Christmas break. Students return to school on January 4.

Renfro said school children should not have to worry about not having money for milk or lunch. She and members of the GHS Class of 1993 are asking other GHS graduates and area residents to help with donations.

Renfro, who currently lives in North Carolina, said there is no place she’d rather support than the school system that gave her such a good life foundation.

The fundraiser is open to anyone at www.facebook.com/donate/649928808730958.