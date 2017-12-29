GES Lunch & Milk Fundraiser

The Greenville High School Class of 1993 is celebrating its 25th reunion in 2018, and a special fundraiser has been started by the class to help Greenville Elementary School students.

1993 graduate Denise Renfro said the fundraiser is in honor of class members who have passed away.

Renfro said the goal of the fundraiser is to pay off all GES lunch debts and al kindergarten milk money lunch debts and to cover the kindergarten milk money for the rest of this year. Renfro said the fundraiser is a chance to give back to the school that gave her class a good foundation.

Local residents can contribute on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/donate/649928808730958.

Facebook donations must be made no later than January 18.

Checks can be written to Greenville Elementary School, attention Sue Isringhausen. Note that the money is for the Class of 1993 fundraiser.