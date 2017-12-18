Greenville FFA Wins 2 Star National Chapter Award

Twelve members of the Greenville FFA Chapter attended the 90th Annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The highlight of the week was the chapter being recognized as a 2 Star National Chapter Award winner. The chapter was recognized at a banquet during the convention. The week was also filled with activities including the FFA Career Show, Shopping Mall, Competitions, tours, and the most important, the convention meetings. The meetings featured Laila Ali, Boxing Champion and TV Host as the opening Keynote Speaker. She spoke about her accomplishments with boxing and then in life. Members also heard Mick Embling, founder of Not Impossible Labs that is a filmmaker that uses technology to change the world plus National FFA Officer’s retiring addresses.

The members also participated in activities including the Rascal Flatts and Runaway June Concert and the World’s Toughest Rodeo, a bull riding competition.

The career show was packed full of fun activities to help learn about the many different careers in agriculture. This event also featured many new and advanced tools used in agriculture today.

Not only was the week full of events at the convention center but also tours of many different businesses. The tours included the Apache Sprayer Assembly Plant, Case New Holland Parts Depot, Kelsay’s Dairy Farm, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The chapter also spent part of a day at Conner’s Prairie learning about communities and agriculture in the 1800’s.

Attendees said the National FFA Convention was a great learning experience and a way to meet new people from across the nation. The members varied in being from the state of Alaska to Puerto Rico and from the state of Maine to Hawaii.