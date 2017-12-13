Greenville PD November Activity Report

In the Greenville Police Department November activity report, there was one case of battery, nine thefts from motor vehicles, one theft of property valued at more than $500.00, one theft of items valued at less than $500.00, and two instances of forgery.

One case of criminal trespass was reported and officers handled three cases of possession or delivery of illegal drugs.

Police issued seven uninsured motorist citations, two for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, six driver’s license infractions, and four speeding tickets. They made 23 traffic arrests and 21 criminal arrests.

Officers responded to 11 traffic accidents, two with injuries.

Local fire district personnel responded to 94 calls.