Greenville Tax Levy

For the third straight year and the fifth time in the last seven years, the Greenville City Council has decided against increasing its levy for taxes to be paid in 2018.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey asked the council to raise the levy 5 percent. He said the city’s expenses have probably climbed by more than 5 percent over the same amount of time. He said if they didn’t increase the levy, the city would have to find places in the budget to account for what doesn’t come in from a levy increase.

Click below to hear his comments:

After the city manager talked, Councilman John Gillard immediately made a motion not to increase the levy. It was approved by the mayor and all four councilmen.

The levy remains $802,864. Willey reported the city’s assessed valuation is anticipated to increase about one and one-half percent.