Greenville University Christmas Concerts

Greenville University is presenting two Christmas concerts. The Jazz Band Christmas concert is Tuesday, December 5 with a jingly mix of Christmas tunes and the rich vocals of Emelia Ferrero.

The eighth annual “Christmas by the Fireside” concert is Sunday, December 10 with the concert band performing cherished traditional carols and fun Christmas songs. Dr. Dan Jensen will narrate the fireside concert. Both concerts begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Whitlock Music Center and there is no admission charge. Refreshments will follow the fireside concert. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 664-6512.