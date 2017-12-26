Harris To Character Education Academy

Sorento School Principal Kara Harris recently learned she has been accepted into the Leadership Academy in Character Education (LACE) for the upcoming year.

The academy is offered by Dr. Marvin Berkowitz at the University of Missouri St. Louis.

Bond County Community Unit 2 has a character education program throughout the district.

Harris recently attended a five-day program with Unit 2 officials where they talked about LACE. She decided to apply and was excited to find out she has been invited to the academy.

She said she’s expecting to learn about ways to integrate character education into the school culture. She noted that Unit 2 schools are already doing a great job and she’s looking forward to bringing back some new ideas.

Principal Harris said she is excited about the opportunity to share her character education knowledge to those in Unit 2.

The academy begins in January and Harris will attend it once a month, graduating in December of next year.