The next principal at Highland High School has been selected by the Highland School Board.

Dr. Chris Becker, the current assistant principal at the school, will take over as principal for the 2018-19 school year.

He will replace Dr. Karen Gauer, who is retiring after this school year. She has worked in the Highland District for 24 years, serving the last 5 as high school principal.

Becker was selected from 17 applicants. He has been at Highland High since 2013.