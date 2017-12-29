HSHS Holy Family Hospital Adjusts Visiting Guidelines

With flu activity now classified as widespread in Illinois, visitors to HSHS Holy Family Hospital are reminded of the important role everyone plays in guarding patient safety. Holy Family is providing respiratory etiquette stations at hospital entrances, which have tissues, masks, and sanitizing hand gel for visitors.

During flu season, Holy Family highly recommends the following visiting guidelines:

DO NOT visit hospital patients if you:

Have a cold or any flu-like symptoms including fever or chills, sore throat, body or muscle aches, headache, cough or runny nose.

Are under age 18 years of age.

Are a pregnant woman.

A limit of only two people should visit a patient at any one time.

As always, soap and hand sanitizers should be used when entering and leaving a patient’s room.

For more information about the flu, visit flu.gov. For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s web site at www.hshsholyfamily.org.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.