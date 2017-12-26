HSHS Holy Family Hospital Colleagues Support Toys For Joy

HSHS Holy Family Hospital colleagues generously donated 135 toys towards the Toys for Joy program. Toys were collected and delivered to the First Presbyterian Church to be distributed to area families.

Toys for Joy has been providing Christmas presents for Bond County children whose families are in need for 28 years. This year a total of 255 children from 101 families will experience a brighter Christmas because of this program.

“Part of our mission at HSHS Holy Family Hospital is to serve those who are in need. We are grateful for our colleagues who jumped at the opportunity to support those in our community so that they may have a blessed Christmas,” said Angie Tovar, Executive Assistant.

