HSHS Surgeon An ACS Fellow

Robert Osipov, MD, a general surgeon at HSHS Medical Group – Surgical Specialists in Litchfield, Illinois became a fellow of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) during the convocation ceremony at the ACS’s 2017 annual Clinical Congress in San Diego, Calif., last month. This year’s class of initiates was among one of the largest ever admitted into the ACS.

By meeting ACS’s stringent membership requirements, fellows of the college have earned the distinguished right to use the designation of “FACS” (Fellow, American College of Surgeons) after their names. An applicant for fellowship must be a graduate of an approved medical school; must have completed advanced training in one of the 14 surgical specialties recognized by ACS; must possess certification by an American surgical specialty board or appropriate certification by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada; and must have been in practice for at least one year at the time of his or her application. Before admission into fellowship, the surgeon must further demonstrate ethical fitness and professional proficiency, and his or her acceptance as a fellow of the college must be approved by three-fourths of its Board of Regents.

With a promise to patient-first care, Dr. Osipov said, “I am pleased to serve as a general surgeon who can address many health issues in the communities of Litchfield, Greenville and surrounding areas. My main promise is to the patient every time—to offer them the right procedure and do it without complication. I believe the availability of surgical services in these communities is a huge benefit. For patients it means access to the care they need here at home without unnecessary travel.”

As a general surgeon with HSHS Medical Group for over four years, Dr. Osipov offers a range of procedures to improve the health of his patients and the communities he serves. Dr. Osipov performs gallbladder procedures, laceration and hernia repair, and even unique procedures such as hemorrhoid banding.

Dr. Osipov earned his medical degree from Astrakhan State Medical Academy in Russia. He completed residencies with University of Arizona, Metropolitan Group Hospitals and Seton Hall University.

Dr. Osipov completed an internship with University of Illinois Metropolitan Group Hospitals, as well as a six month laparoscopic colon and rectal surgery fellowship at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine.

The ACS convocation ceremony was the highlight of the five-day congress during which initiation into ACS fellowship took place. The congress also featured reports on research-in-progress, postgraduate courses, panel discussions, symposia, and scientific and industrial exhibits. Total estimated attendance at the congress was 11,895, including 8,231physicians. Allied health professionals and members of the scientific and consumer media also attended the meeting.