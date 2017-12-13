Humane Society Giving Tree

Tis the season for giving and what better way to give than to an animal in need?

Stop by Buchheit in Greenville (1400 E. City Route 40, Greenville, Illinois) and give a “wish” for one of the Bond County Humane Society’s shelter pets! At the store entrance, the Humane Society has decorated a “Giving Tree” for the holidays. Ornaments for the giving tree are filled with pictures of dogs and cats. Each picture also lists various items that help Humane Society staff and volunteers care for each animal throughout the year.

Please choose a tag, purchase the item listed, and leave in our giving box. All donations are valued and used to provide a safe and caring environment for animals.

The BCHS Giving Tree drive will run through New Year’s Eve: December 31, 2017.

Do you have an animal lover on your Christmas shopping list? Make a financial donation to Bond County Humane Society in honor of that person! Your honoree will receive a letter stating that a donation was made on their behalf. Donations can be hand-delivered or mailed to 1403 S. Fourth St, Greenville, IL 62246. Find out all the ways to give to BCHS by visiting http://members.petfinder.com/~IL262/donate.htm. Bond County Humane Society is an approved 501(c)3 charitable organization and donations are tax deductible in accordance with IRS guidelines.

If you want to take action today please consider making a secure online donation to BCHS at one of the links below:

https://www.paypal.me/bchs4pets

https://www.youcaring.com/BCHScatshelter

https://www.bricksrus.com/order/bondcountyhumanesociety/