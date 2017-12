A woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on Ridge Avenue.

Police told WGEL the driver was southbound on Ridge Avenue and missed the curve in the road north of Auto Pro. The vehicle travelled into a wooded area and Greenville firefighters were called to help clear the woods and assist on-scene around 2 PM. The driver was taken to HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville for treatment of injuries. Further details have not been released.