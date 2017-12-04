Interim Vandalia Superintendent

The Vandalia School Board has appointed an interim superintendent.

Nick Casey was appointed to the position, three days after the board accepted the resignation of Rich Well.

Casey will also continue in his role as director of the Okaw Area Vocational Center. He is the Vandalia High School athletic director and baseball coach.

Well said his resignation was for personal reasons.

He was employed by the Vandalia school district for 27 years, and was in his 12th year as superintendent.

The Vandalia school board was already searching for a new superintendent since Well had plans to would retire at the end of the 2017-18 school year. Board President Chris Palmer said it is hoped a permanent superintendent is selected by the end of this January.