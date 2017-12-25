Jane G. Murray, age 96 of Trenton and formerly of Keyesport, passed away at Trenton Village on Saturday, December 23, 2017.

Mrs. Murray was born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 20, 1921, a daughter of John and Anna (nee Barbret) Hevelhorst. She married Robert Murray in Jacksonville, Florida on June 7, 1944, and he preceded her in death on May 7, 2005.

Jane is survived by her sister – Marie Foley of Chula Vista, California, her nieces and nephews, and her dear friends – Douglas and Carolyn Franey of Trenton.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Murray was preceded in death by a brother – John G. Hevelhorst.

Mrs. Murray worked at Sears in East St. Louis, and was a former member of St. Teresa Church in Marydale. She and her husband enjoyed boating on Carlyle Lake and spending time with family and friends at Lake Okeechobee in Florida.

Following her wishes, there will be no public funeral service.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Murray are suggested to Heartland Hospice and they will be accepted at any time at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent at www.zierenfuneralhome.com.