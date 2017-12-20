KC Board Recognizes Area Industry

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, December 18, 2017 for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Jack Mays (Centralia), Dee Boswell (Centralia), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc), Bryan Holthaus (St. Rose) and student trustee Kylie Bilek (Perryville, MO)

The KC Board presented resolutions of appreciation to several area industries, communities, schools and the South Central Illinois Growth Alliance for their partnership with the college in combating the decline in interest in critical skills trades. In addition to SCIGA, the City of Salem, the City of Breese, Nascote Industries, Timken, Inc., Shelter Logic, Breese Publishing, Americana Building Products, Jarco Inc., Schutt Sports, North American Lighting, Rehkemper and Sons, Inc., Holiday Inn Express, Country Bob’s, the Southern Illinois Building Alliance (SIBA), Lite Brite, Inc., Carl’s Four Wheel Drive, Continental Tire, U.S. Bank, were all recognized in promoting awareness for the many lucrative careers available in manufacturing and vocational trades.

Through these partnerships, more than thirteen tours of fifteen area manufactures and business partners were provided to area junior high and high school students during Illinois Manufacturing Month in October. KC Interim President George Evans thanked the partners for their efforts. “The critical skills gap is real, and so is the interest gap among students towards vocational trades,” said Evans. “One of the keys in narrowing that gap is to introduce students to the opportunities these careers offer. These are not just jobs, they are long term careers with great pay and benefits,” added Evans. “I cannot say how much I appreciate our partners stepping forward in helping use address these issues.” Evans also noted the college will continue to expand these partnerships and opportunities in the very near future.

Trustees also approved the employment of David Michael of Highland as the Assistant Professor of Accounting replacing the retiring Ira Kaye Hickam. In other action the board approved first year faculty Candace Sloat, to second year status; and second year instructors Robert Jervis, Nichole Macon, Rebecca McElhose, KC Strieker and Lucinda Spencer to third year status. Third year faculty Dr. Scott Crothers and Lynda Marshall were granted tenure status.

KC Trustees also approved a resolution to keep closed session minutes confidential and approved a new copyright policy for the college.

In his remarks to the board, Evans also announced that the college’s student services, advising, financial aid, and auxiliary services such as the bookstore will be open on Fridays for the spring semester to provide services for students such as enrollment and advising. The main campus and education centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Fridays during the spring. There is also a special registration day scheduled for Saturday, January 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Spring Semester at Kaskaskia College will begin on Monday, January 8.