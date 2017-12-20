KPD Pool Update

At its recent meeting, the Kingsbury Park District board was given an update by Director Jerry Sauerwein about the swimming pool project.

He said the concrete deck has been removed by KPD staff. Contractors have started to lay out the new building, which will be the new entrance and concession stand for the pool. A new family changing area will be constructed and plumbing has begun for that area.

The district is still waiting for a permit from the Illinois Department of Public Health to proceed with new water meter lines and return lines, a new main drain and the splash pad.

Large slabs of concrete are being offered to the public, according to Sauerwein. Anyone who’s interested can stop by the KPD office and fill out a waiver form, then pick up the concrete for free.

The park district office is at 630 East City Route 40 in Greenville.

The concrete is on the northwest corner of the pool property near the intersection of Vine Avenue and Ivy Lane.