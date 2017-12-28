Langham To Visit Reservation

This weekend, University of Illinois junior student Dodie Langham from Greenville will begin an exciting experience.

She received a scholarship to be part of a group teaching Native American Indians in Arizona. Langham told us she will be teaching at the Navajo Indian Reservation in Arizona along with a group of students from the University of Illinois. Dodie will specifically be teaching agriculture.

Click below to hear her comments:

The students will teach for a week, and also visit other places in Arizona and Colorado.

Langham is majoring at the U of I in agriculture, science education and is minoring in ag business. She would like to be an agriculture educator, perhaps teaching at the high school level.

Dodie Langham is the daughter of Ty and Lisa Langham of Greenville.