Lawrence Files For Sheriff

Another name has been entered into the race for Bond County Sheriff. Doug Lawrence, of Keyesport, filed as a Democrat in that contest on Friday. Lawrence is a former deputy for the Bond County Sheriff’s Department.

James D. Leitschuh of rural Greenville has also filed in the race for the Sheriff’s seat. Leitschuh, a Republican, is currently chief deputy at the Bond County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Jeff Brown has announced he will retire on January 31, 2018 and he has recommended that Leitschuh be appointed to the position.